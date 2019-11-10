UrduPoint.com
Rain Delays New Zealand, England Twenty20 Decider

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 08:10 AM

Rain delays New Zealand, England Twenty20 decider

Auckland, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2019 ) :Light rain in Auckland has delayed the start of the series-deciding fifth Twenty20 international between New Zealand and England at Eden Park on Sunday.

The weather is clearing and the umpires expect play to start about 40 minutes late.

Under the series rules, only five overs are required per side to qualify as a completed game.

England levelled the series 2-2 with a record-breaking performance in the fourth match on Friday in Napier.

Dawid Malan's 48-ball century was the fastest by an Englishman in Twenty20 cricket and the team total of 241 was an England record.

Malan and Morgan (91) cracked 13 of England's 14 sixes in that match and the boundaries at Eden Park are even smaller.

