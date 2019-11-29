Rain delays play in Australia-Pakistan Test

Light drizzle in Adelaide delayed play after the opening session of the day-night second Test between Australia and Pakistan on Friday

Adelaide, Australia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :Light drizzle in Adelaide delayed play after the opening session of the day-night second Test between Australia and Pakistan on Friday.

The weather forced the teams off the field five minutes early for tea with Australia on 70 for one, and the covers remained on the wicket an hour after they were due to resume.

Saturday is forecast to be fine, although more rain is due on Sunday.

David Warner is not out 45 and Marnus Labuschagne is on 18.