Rain delays resumption in West Indies v Pakistan Test

Rain delayed the start of play on the second day of the second Test at Sabina Park on Saturday with Pakistan to resume at 212 for four against the West Indies

Kingston, Jamaica, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Rain delayed the start of play on the second day of the second Test at Sabina Park on Saturday with Pakistan to resume at 212 for four against the West Indies.

The home side won the first Test by one wicket at the same venue last weekend.