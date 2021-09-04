UrduPoint.com

Rain Delays Second ODI Between Sri Lanka And South Africa

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 03:36 PM

Rain delayed the start of the second one-day international between Sri Lanka and South Africa in Colombo on Saturday

Colombo, Sept 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Rain delayed the start of the second one-day international between Sri Lanka and South Africa in Colombo on Saturday.

The sheets covering the ground at the R. Premadasa Stadium were covered with water as both teams waited for the toss.

Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, are looking to clinch the three-match series after they won the opener on Thursday while the Proteas eye a comeback.

