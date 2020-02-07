UrduPoint.com
Rain Delays South Africa V England ODI

Fri 07th February 2020

Rain delays South Africa v England ODI

Rain delayed the start of the second one-day international between South Africa and England at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday

Durban, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Rain delayed the start of the second one-day international between South Africa and England at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday.

Steady rain, which started on Thursday evening, was still falling at the scheduled time of the toss for the day-night match.

South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0.

