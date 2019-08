Rain has delayed the toss for the start of the final fixture of the three-match T20 International series between the West Indies and India at the Guyana National Stadium on Tuesday

India hold an unassailable 2-0 lead after victories in the back-to-back matches at the Central Broward Stadium in Florida last weekend.