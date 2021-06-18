UrduPoint.com
Rain Delays Start To Second Test In St Lucia

GrosIslet, Saint Lucia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Rain delayed the start of play in the second Test of the two-match series between the West Indies and South Africa in St Lucia on Friday.

The toss at the Daren Sammy cricket Ground was subsequently postponed but the Proteas were expected to retain the same team which thrashed the home side by an innings and 143 runs inside three days in the first Test at the same venue a week ago.

West Indies have added fast bowler Shannon Gabriel and batsman Darren Bravo to their 13-man squad, however they are not sure to get into the eleven.

The Caribbean team must win to avoid an eighth consecutive Test series loss to the South Africans since the West Indies won the historic first Test meeting between the two nations in the one-off fixture in Barbados in 1992.

More Stories From Sports

