Rain Denies Thailand First T20 World Cup Win After Record Score

Muhammad Rameez 1 hour ago Tue 03rd March 2020 | 01:43 PM

Thailand posted their highest Twenty20 international score at the World Cup Tuesday, but it proved to be in vain with their clash against Pakistan abandoned because of rain

Thailand posted their highest Twenty20 international score at the World Cup Tuesday, but it proved to be in vain with their clash against Pakistan abandoned because of rain.

Qualifiers Thailand had lost all three of their previous games in their first appearance at the tournament, with a highest total of 82.

But, after winning the toss at Sydney Showground, they stunned Pakistan with their aggressive batting approach, racing to 150 for three off 20 overs.

Pakistan, who upset 2016 champions West Indies in their opening game before losing the next two, would have needed their record run chase to win but the game was abandoned before they could face a ball, and the points shared.

"The openers were positive and aggressive and they did very well," said Thai captain Sornnarin Tippoch.

"We had an opportunity to come here and play against the big teams. I think it is good for us. We want to keep doing well.

People at home will be happy, same as us. They will be cheering." Natthakan Chantam and Nattaya Boochatham posted the second highest opening partnership of the tournament, 93, before Boochatham fell for 44.

Chantam made 56 with some late big-hitting from Nannapat Khoncharoenkai and Chanida Sutthiruang ensuring Thailand passed their previous record of 133 for eight recorded against the Netherlands last year.

"It gave us the lesson that during cricket no team is bigger or smaller, you have to be on your toes every time," said Pakistan skipper Javeria Khan, adding that overall the tournament had been positive for her team.

"We'll walk away with our heads held high and our girls played some good cricket."South Africa need to avoid defeat against already-eliminated West Indies later, if the rain relents, to top Group B and face Australia in the semi-final.

A defeat would mean facing Group A winners India with England, who have also qualified, facing Australia.

More Stories From Sports

