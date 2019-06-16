UrduPoint.com
Rain Deprives Pak Team Of Outdoor Training Session

Muhammad Rameez 9 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 01:51 AM

Rain deprives Pak team of outdoor training session

MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::Pakistan cricket team was deprived of precious outdoor training session for the second consecutive day as the light showers set in at Old Trafford Stadium here Saturday afternoon.

Pakistan team had to move indoors for the second consecutive day to hold practice session while they were scheduled to practice between 02:00 pm to 05:00 pm this afternoon.

The team was also forced to practice indoors due to rain on Friday morning. However, the team attended practice session indoors.

Pakistan are due to play their 5th match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup against India on June 16 (Sunday).

The players participated in different drills to maintain their fitness.

Head Coach Mickey Arthur along with the other coaching staff supervised the training session in which the players participated in fielding, batting and bowling sessions.

The Pak-India match is feared to be interrupted due to rain as showers are the forecast throughout the Sunday.

