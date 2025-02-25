Open Menu

Rain Forces Abandonment Of ICC CT Match Between Australia & South Africa

Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 25, 2025 | 06:17 PM

The seventh match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between Australia and South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was abandoned due to persistent rain

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) The seventh match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 between Australia and South Africa at the Rawalpindi cricket Stadium was abandoned due to persistent rain.

As a result, both teams have been awarded one point each.

The cancellation of the match left fans disappointed, as they had been eagerly awaiting the contest.

Despite their enthusiasm, the relentless rain made it impossible for the game to proceed, forcing the officials to call off the match.

The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host its next match on Thursday (February 27), featuring Pakistan and Bangladesh.

