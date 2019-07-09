UrduPoint.com
Rain Forces India-New Zealand World Cup Semi-final Into Reserve Day

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:18 PM

Rain forces India-New Zealand World Cup semi-final into reserve day

The opening Cricket World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand will be played over two days after rain at Old Trafford prevented the match finishing as scheduled on Tuesday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The opening cricket World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand will be played over two days after rain at Old Trafford prevented the match finishing as scheduled on Tuesday.

New Zealand were 211-5 off 46.1 overs when persistent rain worsened sufficiently for the umpires to halt play at 2:00 pm (1300 GMT) with 23 balls left in the innings.

But after more than four hours off the field, the umpires eventually decided there was no prospect of even a 20 overs per side match -- the minimum required under the Duckworth-Lewis method for rain-affected matches -- being completed on Tuesday and they abandoned play for the day at 6:20 pm (1720 GMT).

The match, which remains a 50 overs per side contest, will now resume at 10:30 am (0930 GMT), weather permitting, with New Zealand on what will be their overnight score of 211-5, with Ross Taylor 67 not out and Tom Latham unbeaten on three.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson had earlier made 67 after winning the toss, with Jasprit Bumrah (1-25 off eight overs) leading a disciplined India bowling attack.

If a 20 overs per side match cannot be completed on Wednesday as well, India would go through to Sunday's final at Lord's on the basis of having finished first to New Zealand's fourth in the 10-team group stage.

No reserve days were scheduled for the group matches of this World Cup, which has already featured a record four washouts.

Tournament hosts England and reigning champions Australia will contest the second semi-final at Edgbaston on Thursday, with that match able to continue on to Friday if a reserve day is required.

