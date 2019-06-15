Rain forces training session indoors at Old Trafford

Pakistan cricket team Friday took part in a three-hour long practice session at Emirates Old Trafford Stadium, the ground is home to Lancashire Cricket Club

MANCHESTER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 14th Jun, 2019 ):Pakistan cricket team Friday took part in a three-hour long practice session at Emirates Old Trafford Stadium, the ground is home to Lancashire Cricket Club.

The team was forced to practice indoors as the rain poured in at the ground, which left the outfield soggy.

Pakistan are due to play their 5th match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup against India on June 16 (Sunday).

The players participated in different drills to maintain their fitness. Head Coach Mickey Arthur along with the other coaching staff supervised the training session in which the players participated in batting and bowling sessions.

Rain is the forecast for June 16 (Sunday) and rain is also expected during Pakistan's fixture against India.