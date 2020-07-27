Rain kept Stuart Broad waiting for his 500th Test wicket as bad weather frustrated England's bid for a series-clinching win over the West Indies at Old Trafford on Monday

Manchester, United Kingdom, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Rain kept Stuart Broad waiting for his 500th Test wicket as bad weather frustrated England's bid for a series-clinching win over the West Indies at Old Trafford on Monday.

Play was due to start at 11:00 am local time (1000 GMT), on the fourth day of the decisive third Test.

But persistent rain meant the pitch and square remained fully covered and there was no play before lunch, with a fresh, heavy downpour in Manchester shortly before the scheduled interval further hampering prospects of action in the afternoon session.

Broad is just one wicket away from becoming only the seventh bowlerto join the "500 club" after taking all six West Indies wickets that fell on Sunday.