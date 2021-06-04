UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Frustrates England And New Zealand As Third Day Of 1st Test Washed Out

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Fri 04th June 2021 | 11:28 PM

Rain frustrates England and New Zealand as third day of 1st Test washed out

England and New Zealand were left kicking their heels in the Lord's Pavilion after rain prevented any play on Friday's third day of the first Test

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :England and New Zealand were left kicking their heels in the Lord's Pavilion after rain prevented any play on Friday's third day of the first Test.

The pitch and square remained fully covered all day and the umpires, following an inspection carried out while rain was still falling, announced at 4:31 pm (1531 GMT) that there was no prospect of play before the cut-off time for a re-start of 6:00 pm (1700 GMT).

Play is set to resume at 11:00 am (1000 GMT) on Saturday, with 98 overs -- as opposed to the standard 90 -- scheduled to be bowled in a bid to help compensate for Friday's lack of action.

The match is intriguingly poised, with England 111-2 in reply to New Zealand's first-innings 378 that featured debutant Devon Conway's 200 -- the highest score by a batsman making his Test bow in England.

England, 267 runs behind, slumped to 18-2 before ending the second day with Rory Burns 59 not out and England captain Joe Root 42 not out following an unbroken stand of 93.

New Zealand looked like batting England out of the game while South Africa-born opener Conway and fellow left-hander Henry Nicholls (61) were sharing a fourth-wicket partnership of 174.

But they lost four wickets for just six runs as they slumped from 288-3 to 294-7, with Mark Wood, the fastest member of England's pace quartet, instigating a collapse.

Meanwhile, Test debutant paceman Ollie Robinson led England's attack with 4-75 in the first of this two-Test series.

This match at Lord's, the northwest London headquarters of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), marks the return of spectators to international cricket in England after last season's fixtures were all played behind closed doors because of coronavirus restrictions.

The second Test is due to take place at Birmingham's Edgbaston from June 10-14.

New Zealand will then remain in England to face India in the inaugural World Test Championship final at Hampshire's Ageas Bowl.

Related Topics

India Cricket Attack World London Birmingham Conway Henry Nicholls June All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

G7 health chiefs to bolster joint efforts to comba ..

5 minutes ago

Roscosmos Chief Says Held First Conversation with ..

5 minutes ago

Europe condemns 'disturbing' interview with jailed ..

5 minutes ago

US intel report on UFOs inconclusive: reports

5 minutes ago

Second seed Medvedev races into Roland Garros last ..

56 minutes ago

France detains Russian tennis player over suspecte ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.