Rain Frustrates Zimbabwe After Taylor's Second 50

Heavy rain in the afternoon frustrated Zimbabwe's push to build a match-winning position on the fourth day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Harare on Thursday

A downpour mid-afternoon forced the players off the field and tea was taken at the regular time with Zimbabwe on 222 for six, an overall lead of 335.

The Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams, who made a century in the first innings, was 40 not out when the rain came.

If Zimbabwe can take their lead to 400 they will stand an excellent chance of winning the Test and squaring the two-match series 1-1 although the rain delay means Williams will also have to consider a declaration.

Brendan Taylor had earlier set the tone for the home side when he made his second half-century of the match. The 33-year-old struck a rapid 67 as the hosts added 117 during an extended morning session.

Lasith Embuldeniya was again the pick of the Sri Lanka bowlers, striking in the third over of the day when Regis Chakabva edged to Dhananjaya de Silva at slip having added just a single to his overnight 14.

Taylor joined Prince Masvaure who was run out for 35 after a needless mix-up over a second run.

Timycen Maruma, who was drafted in as a 'concussion substitute' for Kevin Kasuza who was stretchered off on Wednesday after being hit on the head at short leg, scratched around for 14 balls before being stumped off Embuldeniya for a duck.

At the other end Taylor had picked up quickly from his run-a-ball 62 in the first innings, passing 2,000 runs in Test cricket on his way to 67 from 75 balls.

His innings, which included eight fours and a six, ended when he was on the wrong end of an lbw shout from Lahru Kumara, the ball looking certain to slide down the leg side.

Sikander Raza added 70 with Williams for the sixth wicket before also departing leg before, this time to a ball from left-arm seamer Vishwa Fernando that appeared to pitch outside leg stump.

