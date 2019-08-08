UrduPoint.com
Rain Halts Gayle History Bid Against India

Thu 08th August 2019

Rain halts Gayle history bid against India

Rain halted play in the first One-Day International between the West Indies and India at the Guyana National Stadium on Thursday with the home side at nine without loss off 5.4 overs after they were put in to bat by Indian captain Virat Kohli

Providence, Guyana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Aug, 2019 ) :Rain halted play in the first One-Day International between the West Indies and India at the Guyana National Stadium on Thursday with the home side at nine without loss off 5.4 overs after they were put in to bat by Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Heavy early-morning rain had already delayed the start of play by two hours, resulting in the match being reduced to 43 overs-per-side.

Veteran opening batsman Chris Gayle is playing his 299th ODI, equalling the mark of Brian Lara for the most matches in the format by a West Indian.

If the weather improves and the innings resumes Gayle, not out on three at the break, will need ten more runs to surpass Lara's tally for the most runs by a West Indian in ODIs.

India will be seeking to maintain their winning streak on this tour, having completed a 3-0 sweep of the T20 International series with a seven-wicket victory in the final match two days earlier at the same venue.

