Rain Halts Play After Mandhana Dominates For India At World T20

Muhammad Rameez Published February 20, 2023 | 11:51 PM

:Ireland's bid to chase down India's imposing 155 for six in the Women's T20 World Cup was held up when rain stopped play at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Monday

Ireland's bid to chase down India's imposing 155 for six in the Women's T20 World Cup was held up when rain stopped play at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Monday.

Ireland were on 54 for two in 8.2 overs with Gaby Lewis 32 not out when the rain came down. The Irish were five runs behind the Duckworth/Lewis par at the stoppage.

A win for India would guarantee their place in the semi-finals alongside England and Australia, and they were given a massive boost by opener Smriti Mandhana who hit a career-best 87.

A strong, swirling wind made conditions difficult and Mandhana was dropped four times in the outfield during a 56-ball innings which included nine fours and three sixes.

Shafali Verma made 24 and helped Mandhana put on 62 for the first wicket but both batters struggled initially to time the ball, although Mandhana hit with authority after reaching her half-century off 40 balls.

Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur, playing in her 150th T20 international, became the fourth player to reach 3000 runs in the format but also lacked fluency before being dismissed for 13 off 20 balls.

While other bowlers suffered from dropped catches, Ireland captain Laura Delany benefitted from three good catches in the deep to take three for 33.

One of the catches was held by a diving Orla Prendergast, who also bowled impressively to take two for 22.

Ireland made the worst possible start to their reply when Amy Hunter was run out off the first ball of the innings. Four balls later Prendergast was bowled by Renuka Singh for a duck.

Brief scores: India 155-6 in 20 overs (S. Mandhana 87; O. Prendergast 2-22, L. Delany 3-33) Ireland 54-2 in 8.2 overs (G.Lewis 32 not out)Toss: IndiaMatch situation: Ireland need 156 to win

