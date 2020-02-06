UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Hits Cricket's Star-studded Bushfire Fundraiser

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 11:57 AM

Rain hits cricket's star-studded bushfire fundraiser

A star-studded charity game at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday to aid Australian bushfire relief has been called off because torrential rain is expected

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2020 ) :A star-studded charity game at the Sydney cricket Ground on Saturday to aid Australian bushfire relief has been called off because torrential rain is expected.

Shane Warne and Ricky Ponting were due to come out of retirement to skipper the teams to raise money for victims of the blazes which began in September and have left at least 33 people dead and thousands of homes destroyed.

The game was scheduled as a curtain-raiser to the Twenty20 Big Bash League final, but with downpours expected Cricket Australia (CA) said it would no longer be possible.

"Change of plans! To ensure the SCG is in the best possible condition for the BBL final, we've made the call to not go ahead with Saturday's Bushfire Cricket Bash at the SCG," CA tweeted late Wednesday.

CA added that alternative options for the charity game were being considered, with 20,000 tickets sold within just 24 hours for the expected double-header.

International legends including Wasim Akram, Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar and Courtney Walsh were set to be involved, along with the likes of former Australia stars Adam Gilchrist, Brett Lee, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson and Justin Langer.

All match profits and funds would go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

The Sydney Sixers will face either the Melbourne Stars or Sydney Thunder in the BBL final, weather permitting.

Related Topics

Cricket Dead Weather Australia Wasim Akram Melbourne Sydney Money September Best

Recent Stories

Record-breaking US astronaut set to return to Eart ..

2 minutes ago

Yankees pitcher Paxton out 3-4 months after back s ..

2 minutes ago

Nike unveils new footwear for sprints, distance ra ..

2 minutes ago

US museum targets gender gap by acquiring only wor ..

2 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks open sharply higher on Wall St rally

2 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks open sharply higher

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.