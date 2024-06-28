Rain Likely To Impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 28, 2024 | 11:15 AM
India and South Africa are set to face off in the championship match on Saturday (tomorrow).
BARBADOS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final, scheduled for tomorrow, is at risk of being impacted by rain.
India and South Africa are set to face off in the championship match on Saturday (tomorrow) .
Weather forecasts indicate rain throughout Saturday and Sunday in Barbados, potentially disrupting the final.
On Saturday, rain is expected from the morning until 6 PM.
A reserve day has been allocated for Sunday, but rain is also predicted from 11 AM to 5 PM.
If the final remains incomplete due to weather conditions, India and South Africa will share the championship title.
To accommodate potential delays, the playing conditions allow for an additional 190 minutes on both days. The match is officially slated to run from 10:30 AM to 1:40 PM local time, with the possibility of extending until 4:50 PM.
Recent Stories
Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28
Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..
Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..
SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day
Members of the National Assembly from various constituencies Thursday called on ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Biggest stars yet to catch fire at Euro 202411 hours ago
-
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India qualify for final after beating England14 hours ago
-
England bowl against India in rain-delayed T20 World Cup semi-final13 hours ago
-
Punjab, Sindh bag Netball C'ship titles13 hours ago
-
Pak players move in Asian Jr Squash C’ship semis16 hours ago
-
Venezuela into Copa quarters after Mexico defeat, Jamaica out17 hours ago
-
Commissioner gives cash prizes to international hockey players of Bahawalpur17 hours ago
-
Ali to attend AFC, SAFF seminars17 hours ago
-
Wembanyama joins French sports stars in warning against 'extremes'17 hours ago
-
Faltering stars and delighted underdogs do battle in Euro 2024 last 1617 hours ago
-
Fans bring the noise, colour and fun to Euro 202417 hours ago
-
Ahsan, Hasnain bag victories in ACBS Asian Snooker C'ship18 hours ago