Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final

(@Abdulla99267510)

India and South Africa are set to face off in the championship match on Saturday (tomorrow).

BARBADOS: The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final, scheduled for tomorrow, is at risk of being impacted by rain.

India and South Africa are set to face off in the championship match on Saturday (tomorrow) .

Weather forecasts indicate rain throughout Saturday and Sunday in Barbados, potentially disrupting the final.

On Saturday, rain is expected from the morning until 6 PM.

A reserve day has been allocated for Sunday, but rain is also predicted from 11 AM to 5 PM.

If the final remains incomplete due to weather conditions, India and South Africa will share the championship title.

To accommodate potential delays, the playing conditions allow for an additional 190 minutes on both days. The match is officially slated to run from 10:30 AM to 1:40 PM local time, with the possibility of extending until 4:50 PM.