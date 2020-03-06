Rain may hit match between Zalmis and Gladiators in Rawalpindi today

(@fidahassanain)

Both Zalims and Gladiators are excited for today’s match as Gladiators have privilege of good points and the Zalmis are looking it an important chance for their rating among others.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2020) Rain is likely to hit Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators as both champions brace up at Rawalpindi cricket Stadium tonight.

Gladiators have the privilege of having at the second spot while the Zalmis are at the fourth on table points with the victory in three matches and loss in two and win in two matches and loss in three, respectively. Zalmis’ win is important for their points and they are also looking to Akmal in its bating squad.

On the bowling front, it will be Wahab Raiz and Lewis Gregory both have a best of 2-21 and 4-25.

Jason Roy will once again be the main man for Gladiators, having scored 170 runs from five games at an average of 42.50 for the side. Shane Watson and Sarfaraz Ahmed have also contributed with 139 and 135 runs respectively

It has teenage pace sensation Mohammad Hasnain who have shown remarkable performance in previous matches.

The math between Zalmis and Gladiators will start at 7pm.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Keemo Paul, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mehmood

Peshawar Zalmi: Darren Sammy (captain), Hasan Ali, Kieron Pollard, Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Amin, Tom Banton, Shoaib Malik, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Lewis Gregory, Adil Amin, Amir Khan, Aamir Ali, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Carlos Brathwaite