UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain May Hit Match Between Zalmis And Gladiators In Rawalpindi Today

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 06:00 PM

Rain may hit match between Zalmis and Gladiators in Rawalpindi today

Both Zalims and Gladiators are excited for today’s match as Gladiators have privilege of good points and the Zalmis are looking it an important chance for their rating among others.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2020) Rain is likely to hit Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators as both champions brace up at Rawalpindi cricket Stadium tonight.

Gladiators have the privilege of having at the second spot while the Zalmis are at the fourth on table points with the victory in three matches and loss in two and win in two matches and loss in three, respectively. Zalmis’ win is important for their points and they are also looking to Akmal in its bating squad.

On the bowling front, it will be Wahab Raiz and Lewis Gregory both have a best of 2-21 and 4-25.

Jason Roy will once again be the main man for Gladiators, having scored 170 runs from five games at an average of 42.50 for the side. Shane Watson and Sarfaraz Ahmed have also contributed with 139 and 135 runs respectively

It has teenage pace sensation Mohammad Hasnain who have shown remarkable performance in previous matches.

The math between Zalmis and Gladiators will start at 7pm.

Squads

Quetta Gladiators: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Nawaz, Shane Watson, Ahmed Shehzad, Mohammad Hasnain, Ahsan Ali, Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, Ben Cutting, Fawad Ahmed, Sohail Khan, Tymal Mills, Abdul Nasir, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Keemo Paul, Khurram Manzoor, Zahid Mehmood

Peshawar Zalmi: Darren Sammy (captain), Hasan Ali, Kieron Pollard, Wahab Riaz, Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Umar Amin, Tom Banton, Shoaib Malik, Liam Dawson, Mohammad Mohsin, Rahat Ali, Lewis Gregory, Adil Amin, Amir Khan, Aamir Ali, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Carlos Brathwaite

Related Topics

Cricket Man Rawalpindi Nasir Livingstone Ahmed Shehzad Rahat Ali Umar Amin Wahab Riaz Fawad Ahmed Kamran Akmal Shoaib Malik Khurram Manzoor Sohail Khan Hasan Ali Mohammad Nawaz Liam Dawson Imam-ul-Haq From Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited Quetta Gladiators Peshawar Zalmi

Recent Stories

Upto 50 shelter homes serving poor in six cities: ..

10 minutes ago

Aurat March warrants full support from state and c ..

21 minutes ago

1st Day Matches Postponed | Davis Cup tie between ..

30 minutes ago

Moscow Says Mainly Up to Syrian Military, Its Alli ..

26 minutes ago

KP police, Hamza Foundation join hands against tha ..

26 minutes ago

KP govt to protect rights of prisoners through ref ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.