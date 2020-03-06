UrduPoint.com
Rain May Play Spoiler In Sultans, Kings Tie In Lahore

Muhammad Rameez 4 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 12:02 AM

Rain may play spoiler in Sultans, Kings tie in Lahore

With intermittent rain lashing the provincial metropolis throughout the Thursday evening and more forecast for cloudy skies and chances of rain on March 6 (Friday), the weather may play the spoiler in a crucial tie between Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings in the HBL PSL V to be played at the Gaddafi stadium here on Friday

The weather pundits have forecast cloudy skies throughout the day on Friday with heavy showers and thunderstorm during the day. The maximum temperature is forecast 18 degrees Celsius with mercury expected to dip at 12 degree Celsius.

HBL PSL V table leaders Multan Sultans (8 points) and fourth placed Karachi Kings (6 points) will face off each other with Sultans determined to establish their supremacy on the top of points table while Karachi desperate to move ahead of Quetta Gladiators who are placed fifth with due to poor run-rate although they have 6 points like the Karachi Kings.

Gladiators have played seven matches so far while Kings are to play their sixth match on Friday.

The rain is expected to leave the field soggy which may force a shortened fixture if the weather relents tomorrow while a wash-out may put Karachi Kings under more pressure on the points table.

The grounds staff at the Gaddafi stadium had been doing their best to keep the square dry and had covered the pitches as well the practice pitches.

In view of the weather and soggy outfield at the Gaddafi Stadium, the Lahore Qalandars will hold their practice session indoors at the High Performance Center of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) instead of the Gaddafi stadium on Friday afternoon.

The fans would wish the weather to relent and 'rains to go to Spain' in order to watch a complete match between Multan Sultans and the Karachi Kings. Karachi Kings will be playing their first match ever of the HBL PSL in Lahore.

