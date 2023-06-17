UrduPoint.com

Rain Plays Spoilsport In Match Between India A And Pakistan A

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 17, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Rain plays spoilsport in match between India A and Pakistan A

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong on Saturday.

The two teams get a point each of the match and ended up with four points each from three outings , said the information made available by the Pakistan cricket board.

Both sides also qualify for the semi-finals, with India topping the table on better run-rate then Pakistan.

India and Pakistan will face Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, respectively in the semi-finals scheduled on Monday, 19 June. Due to continuous rain, a reserved day has been kept (20 June) for the semi-finals.

The final of the tournament will be held on Wednesday, 21 June.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Bangladesh Sri Lanka Road Hong Kong June Women From Asia

Recent Stories

Issues between Govt, TLP settled: Interior Ministe ..

Issues between Govt, TLP settled: Interior Minister

7 minutes ago
 Ishaq Dar says all arrangements in place for repay ..

Ishaq Dar says all arrangements in place for repayment of foreign loans

21 minutes ago
 UAE participates in a seminar on &#039;Advanced Wa ..

UAE participates in a seminar on &#039;Advanced Water Management Policies and Te ..

25 minutes ago
 SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide pro ..

SZGMC launches 11th &#039;Junior Culture Guide programme&#039;

2 hours ago
 High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA ..

High-level delegation from GCCIA learns about DEWA’s efforts in renewable ener ..

2 hours ago
 UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league n ..

UAE Triathlon Federation to launch second league next October

2 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.