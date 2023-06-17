Rain Plays Spoilsport In Match Between India A And Pakistan A
Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 17, 2023 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong on Saturday.
The two teams get a point each of the match and ended up with four points each from three outings , said the information made available by the Pakistan cricket board.
Both sides also qualify for the semi-finals, with India topping the table on better run-rate then Pakistan.
India and Pakistan will face Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, respectively in the semi-finals scheduled on Monday, 19 June. Due to continuous rain, a reserved day has been kept (20 June) for the semi-finals.
The final of the tournament will be held on Wednesday, 21 June.