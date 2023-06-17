Rain plays spoilsport in match between India A and Pakistan A

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong on Saturday.

The two teams get a point each of the match and ended up with four points each from three outings , said the information made available by the Pakistan cricket board.

Both sides also qualify for the semi-finals, with India topping the table on better run-rate then Pakistan.

India and Pakistan will face Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, respectively in the semi-finals scheduled on Monday, 19 June. Due to continuous rain, a reserved day has been kept (20 June) for the semi-finals.

The final of the tournament will be held on Wednesday, 21 June.