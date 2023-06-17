UrduPoint.com

Rain Plays Spoilsport In Match Between Pak-A And India-A

Muhammad Rameez Published June 17, 2023

Asian Cricket Council Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023 match between Pakistan and India was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong on Saturday

The two teams got a point each of the matches and ended up with four points each from three outings, said a press release issued by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) here.

Both sides also qualify for the semi-finals, with India topping the table on a better run rate than Pakistan.

"India and Pakistan will face Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, respectively in the semi-finals scheduled on Jun 19 (Monday).""Due to continuous rain, a reserved day has been kept (Jun 20) for the semi-finals. The final of the tournament will be held on June 21 (Wednesday)," it added.

