UrduPoint.com

Rain Spells May Disrupt Pak-Aus Test Match

Muhammad Rameez Published March 03, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Rain spells may disrupt Pak-Aus Test match

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Rain spells may disrupt the third and fourth day of the historical Test match between Pakistan and Australia amid the prevailing inclement weather of Rawalpindi.

Talking to APP on Thursday, Spokesperson of Pakistan Meteorological Department Dr Zaheer Ahmad Babar said weather would remain partially clouded on Friday and Saturday in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, but there was no chance of heavy rain on the first two days of the Test match.

"Heavy spell of rain is expected on Sunday evening that may go long to Monday afternoon that can disrupt the fourth day of the match, while match can be resumed on Tuesday in the afternoon.

" cricket lovers of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi are excited to watch first Test match between Pakistan and Australia live from the ground as all the tickets of Test match has been sold out.

Australian Cricket team is visiting Pakistan after 24 years to play three test matches, three one day international and one T-20.

app/ usg395

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Islamabad Weather Australia Rawalpindi May Sunday All From Love

Recent Stories

PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

22 minutes ago
 Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against ..

Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against PM Khan

34 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ..

Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ISPR

1 hour ago
 ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arr ..

ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arrives in Tauranga

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his ..

Babar Azam says Yasir Shah is still working on his fitness

2 hours ago
 Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea foot ..

Peshawar Zalmi’s owner wants to buy Chelsea football club

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>