Rain Spoils Pakistan U19’s Brilliance With The Ball Against Bangladesh

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 11:48 AM

Rain spoils Pakistan U19’s brilliance with the ball against Bangladesh

An outstanding bowling effort by Pakistan bowlers went in vain as rain and a wet outfield forced a premature end of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Group C clash at the JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom on Friday

Potchefstroom (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th January, 2020) An outstanding bowling effort by Pakistan bowlers went in vain as rain and a wet outfield forced a premature end of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Group C clash at the JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom on Friday.

Both Bangladesh and Pakistan finished with five points each at the completion of their games; Bangladesh however topped the group on a better net run-rate and will stay in Potchefstroom for their quarter-final clash in the Super League stage.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will travel to Benoni to play Afghanistan who topped Group D in the fourth quarter-final, scheduled to be played on Friday 31 January.

On Friday, Bangladesh were left reeling at 109 for nine after 25 overs when rain interrupted the day’s play for the second and what turned out to be the last time.

Debutant fast-bowler Amir Khan bowled a sensational spell with the new ball in which he took four wickets for 30 runs in six pacy overs.

Abbas Afridi continued his good form with the ball. The right-armer, who had taken a total of five wickets in the first two games, added three more to his tally in an impressive seven-over burst, while conceding 20 runs.

Opener Tanzid Hasan, with 34 runs, was the highest scorer for Bangladesh and Avishek Das scored 20 runs.

Scores in brief:

Bangladesh 106 for 9, 25 overs (Tanzid Hasan 34, Avishek Das 20; Amir Khan 4-30, Abbas Afridi 3-20)

