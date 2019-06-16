UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Starts In Manchester, Uncertainty Looms Over Pak-India Match

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 5 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 01:17 PM

Rain starts in Manchester, uncertainty looms over Pak-India match

The Pak-India match is feared to be interrupted due to rain.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th June, 2019) Uncertainty looms over Pak-India match as light rain has started in Manchester.

The Pak-India match is feared to be interrupted due to rain.

Rain showers are the forecast throughout the Sunday in Manchester.

The pitch has already been covered.

An India-Pakistan cricket match is a reliable guarantee of sell-out crowds and huge tv ratings, with Sunday's World Cup blockbuster between the arch-rivals at Old Trafford sure to be no different.

Lurking political tensions and India's refusal to play Pakistan in bilateral series only adds to the sense of expectation and pressure surrounding what remains one the standout fixtures in any form of international cricket.

Pakistan team are upbeat about their upcoming match against India and believe that they could win their fixture in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 today.

As Pakistan and India are set for a big contest of Cricket World Cup 2019 Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also advised the national cricket team to banish all fear of losing, give their best and fight till the last ball.

The prime minister urged the team to give their best and fight till the last ball and banish all fears of losing.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Cricket Imran Khan Prime Minister World ICC Manchester Old Trafford Sunday 2019 TV All Best

Recent Stories

Building retrofitting crucial for meeting carbon e ..

58 minutes ago

Rio de Janeiro hands over WCC hosting duties to Du ..

58 minutes ago

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

1 hour ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

1 hour ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

2 hours ago

PM Imran suspends political activities to watch Pa ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.