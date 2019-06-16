Rain starts in Manchester, uncertainty looms over Pak-India match

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The Pak-India match is feared to be interrupted due to rain.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th June, 2019) Uncertainty looms over Pak-India match as light rain has started in Manchester.

Rain showers are the forecast throughout the Sunday in Manchester.

The pitch has already been covered.

An India-Pakistan cricket match is a reliable guarantee of sell-out crowds and huge tv ratings, with Sunday's World Cup blockbuster between the arch-rivals at Old Trafford sure to be no different.

Lurking political tensions and India's refusal to play Pakistan in bilateral series only adds to the sense of expectation and pressure surrounding what remains one the standout fixtures in any form of international cricket.

Pakistan team are upbeat about their upcoming match against India and believe that they could win their fixture in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 today.

As Pakistan and India are set for a big contest of Cricket World Cup 2019 Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan has also advised the national cricket team to banish all fear of losing, give their best and fight till the last ball.

The prime minister urged the team to give their best and fight till the last ball and banish all fears of losing.