Rain stops first home test against Sri Lanka

RAWALPINDI:(Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12th, 2019) After a decade long wait, the first Test match between Sri-Lanka and Pakistan stopped on the second day due to rain in twin cities on Thursday morning.

The Metrological department predicted more rain today and tomorrow due to first match is expected to be delayed.

Sri Lankan Team is playing cricket after a decade since it was attacked in Lahore in 2009. The international cricket was banned in Pakistan soon after the attack.

Sri Lanka resumed at 202 for 5 and reached 222 for 5 in 7.5 overs before the umpires stopped play due to rain at Rawalpindi stadium. Dhananjaya de Silva made 54 for his sixth half-century while Niroshan Dickwella was 15 not out.