Rain has stopped play in the third and deciding one-day international in Colombo with South Africa struggling at 45-4 while chasing 204 for victory against Sri Lanka on Tuesday

Colombo, Sept 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Rain has stopped play in the third and deciding one-day international in Colombo with South Africa struggling at 45-4 while chasing 204 for victory against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana picked up a wicket on his first ball in international cricket to send back opener Janneman Malan caught at slip for 18 when rain forced the players off the ground.

South Africa have lost their top four batsmen with pace bowler Dushmantha Chameera getting Reeza Hendricks bowled for one and Rassie van der Dussen out for five.

Earlier skipper Keshav Maharaj claimed three wickets with his left-arm spin as South Africa kept down Sri Lanka to 203 for nine following the hosts' decision to bat first.