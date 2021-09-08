UrduPoint.com

Rain Stops Play After Sri Lanka Dents South Africa's Chase

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 03:37 PM

Rain stops play after Sri Lanka dents South Africa's chase

Rain has stopped play in the third and deciding one-day international in Colombo with South Africa struggling at 45-4 while chasing 204 for victory against Sri Lanka on Tuesday

Colombo, Sept 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Rain has stopped play in the third and deciding one-day international in Colombo with South Africa struggling at 45-4 while chasing 204 for victory against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana picked up a wicket on his first ball in international cricket to send back opener Janneman Malan caught at slip for 18 when rain forced the players off the ground.

South Africa have lost their top four batsmen with pace bowler Dushmantha Chameera getting Reeza Hendricks bowled for one and Rassie van der Dussen out for five.

Earlier skipper Keshav Maharaj claimed three wickets with his left-arm spin as South Africa kept down Sri Lanka to 203 for nine following the hosts' decision to bat first.

Related Topics

Africa Cricket Sri Lanka Colombo Van South Africa Keshav Maharaj Top Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Aiman, Muneeb win fans' hearts at Minal Khan's dho ..

Aiman, Muneeb win fans' hearts at Minal Khan's dholki event

5 minutes ago
 Somali agent's disappearance triggers political cr ..

Somali agent's disappearance triggers political crisis

1 minute ago
 Court awards 4 years,6-month imprisonment in drug ..

Court awards 4 years,6-month imprisonment in drug smuggling case

1 minute ago
 Amir Ali Khan appointed as DG, Directorate of Inte ..

Amir Ali Khan appointed as DG, Directorate of Intelligence & Investigation

1 minute ago
 KP govt to establish 40 new colleges by 2021

KP govt to establish 40 new colleges by 2021

8 minutes ago
 Russia's FSB Confirms CIA Role in Kiev's 2020 Oper ..

Russia's FSB Confirms CIA Role in Kiev's 2020 Operation to Detain 33 Russians in ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.