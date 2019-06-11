Rennes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The women's World Cup match between Chile and Sweden in Rennes on Tuesday was halted in the second half with conditions deteriorating as a violent storm erupted.

Torrential rain had been falling for around a quarter of an hour amid a threat of thunderstorms when the Mexican referee, Lucila Venegas, decided to take the players off in the 72nd minute with the score still 0-0.

Following a break of more than half an hour, play resumed just after 1810 GMT.

The teams are in Group F along with holders the United States and Thailand, who meet later in Reims.