UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rain Stops Play In Sweden-Chile Women's World Cup Clash

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 11:30 PM

Rain stops play in Sweden-Chile women's World Cup clash

Rennes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The women's World Cup match between Chile and Sweden in Rennes on Tuesday was halted in the second half with conditions deteriorating as a violent storm erupted.

Torrential rain had been falling for around a quarter of an hour amid a threat of thunderstorms when the Mexican referee, Lucila Venegas, decided to take the players off in the 72nd minute with the score still 0-0.

Following a break of more than half an hour, play resumed just after 1810 GMT.

The teams are in Group F along with holders the United States and Thailand, who meet later in Reims.

Related Topics

Storm World Thailand Reims Rennes Chile United States Sweden Women

Recent Stories

Operating companies in Ras Al Khor reach 1,765, sa ..

55 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets Germany's FM

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives business representative ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed meets German Minister of Economy

1 hour ago

Vietnam jails shipbuilding executive in graft crac ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.