Rain Stops Sri Lanka Test For Second Day Running

Zeeshan Mehtab 55 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 04:31 PM

Rain stops Sri Lanka test for second day running

Rain again stopped Sri Lanka's second Test against the West Indies in Galle with the tourists 69-1 in reply to 204 all out on Tuesday

Galle, Sri Lanka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :Rain again stopped Sri Lanka's second Test against the West Indies in Galle with the tourists 69-1 in reply to 204 all out on Tuesday.

Early tea was taken and there was no possibility of resumption in the final session with a loss of 39.2 overs, a day after rain delayed the start of the match until after tea.

