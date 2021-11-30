Rain stops Sri Lanka test for second day running

Rain again stopped Sri Lanka's second Test against the West Indies in Galle with the tourists 69-1 in reply to 204 all out on Tuesday

Early tea was taken and there was no possibility of resumption in the final session with a loss of 39.2 overs, a day after rain delayed the start of the match until after tea.