Rain Washes Out Bangladesh-Sri Lanka World Cup Match

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 07:53 PM

Rain washes out Bangladesh-Sri Lanka World Cup match

Sri Lanka's World Cup match against Bangladesh was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain in Bristol on Tuesday

Bristol, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka's World Cup match against Bangladesh was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain in Bristol on Tuesday.

It was the second successive World Cup match at Bristol that had fallen victim to bad weather, with Sri Lanka's group game against Pakistan at southwest county Gloucestershire's headquarters on Friday also a no-result washout.

Only one of three World Cup matches scheduled to take place in Bristol produced any play, champions Australia launching their title defence with a seven-wicket victory over outsiders Afghanistan.

Heavy overnight and early morning rain delayed the scheduled 10:30 am local time (0930 GMT) start of Tuesday's match.

And with rain continuing to fall, the umpires -- after several inspections -- bowed to the inevitable by calling the game off at 1:57 pm (1257 GMT).

Both sides received a point for the washout.

It was the second World Cup no-result in as many days after rain cut short South Africa's match against the West Indies in Southampton on Monday.

