Rain Washes Out Day Three Of First Four-day Match
Muhammad Rameez Published August 15, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) The third day’s play of the first four-day match between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh ‘A’ here at the Islamabad Club was washed out due to persistent rain.
The umpires called off the day an hour after the lunch was taken.
Saad Khan and Kamran Ghulam will resume for Pakistan Shaheens tomorrow as they lead by 245 runs with six wickets in hand.
The first ball on day four is expected to be bowled at 9:45 a.m.
Scores in brief: At close of play Day 3- Bangladesh 'A' 122 all out, 44.3 overs (Mahmudul Hasan Joy 65; Naseem Shah 3-24, Mir Hamza 3-33, Mohammad Rameez Jnr 2-41).
Pakistan Shaheens 367-4, 90 overs (Umar Amin 177, Saud Shakeel 76, Mohammad Huraira 39, Saad Khan 31 not out, Kamran Ghulam 20 not out; Hasan Murad 2-49, Tanzim Hasan Sakib 1-67, Nayeem Hasan 1-81). Pakistan Shaheens lead by 245 runs.
APP/vad-msr
