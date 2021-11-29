UrduPoint.com

Rain Washes Out First Morning Of Sri Lanka V Windies Test

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 12:11 PM

Sri Lanka's second Test against West Indies was washed out to lunch on Monday with heavy showers in Galle delaying the toss

The outfield and pitch have been covered since morning, and it was unclear whether play would begin in the afternoon.

Sri Lanka lead the two-match series 1-0 having won the first Test in Galle by 187 runs.

The hosts have retained the Sobers-Tissera Trophy and a draw in the second Test will secure them the number seven slot in ICC Rankings.

West Indies need to win this contest to avoid slipping down to eighth.

