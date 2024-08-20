Rain washes out opening day of second four-day match

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The opening day of the second four-day match between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh ‘A’ was washed out due to rain and a wet outfield.

The umpires called off the day an hour after the lunch was taken.

The toss is expected to take place at 9.15am on Wednesday while the play is expected to begin at 9.45 on all the remaining three days.