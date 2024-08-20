Rain Washes Out Opening Day Of Second Four-day Match
Zeeshan Mehtab Published August 20, 2024 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The opening day of the second four-day match between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh ‘A’ was washed out due to rain and a wet outfield.
The umpires called off the day an hour after the lunch was taken.
The toss is expected to take place at 9.15am on Wednesday while the play is expected to begin at 9.45 on all the remaining three days.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From Sports
-
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England5 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard5 hours ago
-
England maintain grip on first Test after Sri Lanka skipper De Silva departs5 hours ago
-
Saud Shakeel joins Saeed Ahmed to score fastest 1000 Test runs7 hours ago
-
Saim, Saud show resilience on challenging opening day of first Test7 hours ago
-
Germany goalkeeper Neuer retires from international duty7 hours ago
-
Chairman WAPDA presents Rs 5 mln cash award to Arshad Nadeem7 hours ago
-
WAPDA presents cash award of Rs 5 million to Arshad Nadeem9 hours ago
-
WAPDA presents cash award of Rs5 million to its athlete Arshad Nadeem10 hours ago
-
CM felicitates athlete Bano Butt9 hours ago
-
Woakes at the double as Sri Lanka slump against England in first Test9 hours ago
-
Day two of second four-day match abandoned9 hours ago