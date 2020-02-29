UrduPoint.com
Rain Washes Out United-Zalmi Match

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 11:29 PM

Heavy and persistent rain forced the cancellation of the 13th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 between hosts Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi

Heavy and persistent rain forced the cancellation of the 13th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 between hosts Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi.

The two former champions shared the two points (one-each).

Rawalpindi received heavy rain on Friday night and on Saturday. Another spell before the start of the match ended any hopes of even a shortened game. Zalmi had beaten Lahore Qalandars in a 12-over, shortened match played at the same venue last night.

On the HBL PSL 2020 points table, Multan Sultans currently occupy the first spot with eight points followed by defending champions Quetta Gladiators who have six points; both teams have played five matches each.

United and Zalmi are third and fourth respectively with five points each after their five games. Karachi Kings have two points from three games while Lahore Qalandars are yet to register a point after three games.

On Sunday, United will take on Kings in Rawalpindi at 7.00 pm.

