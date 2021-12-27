UrduPoint.com

Rain Wipes Out First Session Of Second Day Of South Africa V India Test

Muhammad Rameez 30 seconds ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 03:39 PM

Rain wipes out first session of second day of South Africa v India Test

Rain prevented any play before lunch on the second day of the first world championship Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday

Centurion, South Africa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Rain prevented any play before lunch on the second day of the first world championship Test between South Africa and India at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Monday.

The umpires decided to call an early lunch half an hour earlier than scheduled.

They will inspect the ground at that time in the hope of play resuming in the early afternoon.

Brief scores: India 272-3 in 90 overs (K. Rahul 122 not out, M. Agarwal 60; L Ngidi 3-45) Match situation: India are 272 for three wickets in the first inningsToss: India

Related Topics

India World South Africa

Recent Stories

England face nervous wait as Covid threatens Ashes ..

England face nervous wait as Covid threatens Ashes

24 seconds ago
 RTS addresses 92 percent complaints in outgoing ye ..

RTS addresses 92 percent complaints in outgoing year

25 seconds ago
 Sunflower cultivation to start from January

Sunflower cultivation to start from January

27 seconds ago
 Benazir Bhutto’s 14th death anniversary is being ..

Benazir Bhutto’s 14th death anniversary is being observed today

17 minutes ago
 China Develops New Heavy Space Launch Vehicle - CN ..

China Develops New Heavy Space Launch Vehicle - CNSA

29 seconds ago
 Lavrov Says Not Ruling Out West Aims to Provoke 'S ..

Lavrov Says Not Ruling Out West Aims to Provoke 'Small War' in Ukraine, Accuse M ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.