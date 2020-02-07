Rain wipes out second ODI between South Africa and England

The second one-day international between South Africa and England was abandoned at Kingsmead on Friday after a delayed start and two stoppages for rain

Brief scores: South Africa 71-2 in 11.2 overs (R. Hendricks 35 not out) Result: No result - match abandoned Series: South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0Toss: EnglandRemaining match: February 9, Johannesburg