Rain Wipes Out Second ODI Between South Africa And England

Zeeshan Mehtab 37 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:31 PM

Rain wipes out second ODI between South Africa and England

The second one-day international between South Africa and England was abandoned at Kingsmead on Friday after a delayed start and two stoppages for rain

Durban, South Africa (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The second one-day international between South Africa and England was abandoned at Kingsmead on Friday after a delayed start and two stoppages for rain.

Brief scores: South Africa 71-2 in 11.2 overs (R. Hendricks 35 not out) Result: No result - match abandoned Series: South Africa lead the three-match series 1-0Toss: EnglandRemaining match: February 9, Johannesburg

More Stories From Sports

