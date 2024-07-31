Rajeev Shukla Opens About India’s Tour To Pakistan For Champions Trophy 2025
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 31, 2024 | 03:24 PM
Shukla emphasized that government clearance is essential for the Indian team’s participation in the tournament in Pakistan
NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2024) BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla suggested that the Indian cricket team might travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy, although this is contingent upon receiving approval from the Indian government.
The trip remains uncertain at this stage.
Shukla emphasized that government clearance is essential for the Indian team’s participation in the tournament in Pakistan.
He made this statement while talking to the media on Sunday.
Shukla also addressed the issue of Pakistan potentially withdrawing from the 2026 T20 World Cup, which is set to be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka. He stated that Pakistan is entitled to express its views, but the final decision on the Indian team’s travel hinges on government approval. “Pakistan can voice its opinions about the 2026 World Cup, but our focus is on obtaining the Indian government’s consent,” Shukla remarked.
Besides it, a senior BCCI official acknowledged that the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) might retaliate iIndia decides not to visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. “We anticipate some form of retaliation.
Should we not travel to Pakistan, they might threaten to boycott the Asia Cup. However, the BCCI has no control over this; sending a team abroad requires Indian government approval. Discussions about the Champions Trophy are ongoing, but no positive resolutions have been reached yet,” the official explained.
In response, the PCB has demanded written confirmation from the BCCI regarding the Indian government's denial of permission if the team cites security issues as the reason for not traveling.
According to the tournament itinerary, the Champions Trophy will kick off in Karachi on February 19, with the final set to be held in Lahore on March 9. Several matches are also scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi, with a reserve day for the final on March 10 in case of bad weather.
The Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place in Pakistan from February to March 2025. The uncertainty surrounding India’s participation has been a matter of considerable discussion since the event’s announcement.
The reports showed that the BCCI requested the ICC either to relocate the Champions Trophy or arrange India’s matches at a neutral venue.
Recent Stories
Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful
IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend
Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study
Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution
Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..
Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand
Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal
Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA
FBR collects Rs 659.2 bln in 1st month of FY 2024-25
Privatization of DISCOs, use of Thar coal to help reduce energy prices: Awais
More Stories From Sports
-
Snoop Dogg wows crowd at sizzling Paris Olympics beach volleyball6 hours ago
-
Oka dethrones Hashimoto in shock men's Olympic all-around triumph6 hours ago
-
Nadal and Alcaraz knocked out of Olympic doubles6 hours ago
-
American great Katie Ledecky wins Olympic 1500m freestyle gold6 hours ago
-
Sweden's Sjoestroem wins women's Olympic 100m freestyle gold6 hours ago
-
USA set up Japan tie in women's Olympic football, Marta sees red for Brazil6 hours ago
-
France's Leon Marchand wins Olympic gold in men's 200m butterfly6 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP and WTA Washington Open results6 hours ago
-
Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend8 hours ago
-
'Fresh' Axelsen, top-ranked Shi cruise into Olympic badminton quarters10 hours ago
-
Djokovic, Alcaraz close in on Olympics showdown as Zheng ends Kerber career11 hours ago
-
Joe Root reclaims No.1 Test ranking as India stars rise in T20I lists11 hours ago