Rajeev Shukla opens about India’s tour to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025

Shukla emphasized that government clearance is essential for the Indian team’s participation in the tournament in Pakistan

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 31st, 2024) BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla suggested that the Indian cricket team might travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy, although this is contingent upon receiving approval from the Indian government.

The trip remains uncertain at this stage.

He made this statement while talking to the media on Sunday.

Shukla also addressed the issue of Pakistan potentially withdrawing from the 2026 T20 World Cup, which is set to be hosted jointly by India and Sri Lanka. He stated that Pakistan is entitled to express its views, but the final decision on the Indian team’s travel hinges on government approval. “Pakistan can voice its opinions about the 2026 World Cup, but our focus is on obtaining the Indian government’s consent,” Shukla remarked.

Besides it, a senior BCCI official acknowledged that the Pakistan Cricket board (PCB) might retaliate iIndia decides not to visit Pakistan for the Champions Trophy. “We anticipate some form of retaliation.

Should we not travel to Pakistan, they might threaten to boycott the Asia Cup. However, the BCCI has no control over this; sending a team abroad requires Indian government approval. Discussions about the Champions Trophy are ongoing, but no positive resolutions have been reached yet,” the official explained.

In response, the PCB has demanded written confirmation from the BCCI regarding the Indian government's denial of permission if the team cites security issues as the reason for not traveling.

According to the tournament itinerary, the Champions Trophy will kick off in Karachi on February 19, with the final set to be held in Lahore on March 9. Several matches are also scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi, with a reserve day for the final on March 10 in case of bad weather.

The Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place in Pakistan from February to March 2025. The uncertainty surrounding India’s participation has been a matter of considerable discussion since the event’s announcement.

The reports showed that the BCCI requested the ICC either to relocate the Champions Trophy or arrange India’s matches at a neutral venue.