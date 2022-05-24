Rajitha takes 5-64 as Sri Lanka fight back in Bangladesh Test

Pace bowler Kasun Rajitha claimed his maiden five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka hit back to skittle out Bangladesh for 365 in the second Test on Tuesday

Mushfiqur Rahim was unbeaten on 175 when last man Ebadot Hossain was run out for a duck shortly after lunch on day two at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Ebadot's was the sixth duck of the Bangladesh innings -- the joint highest in Test history.

Rajitha ended with figures of 5-64 while Asitha Fernando took 4-93.

Bangladesh lost four wickets for 53 during the morning session to slip to 349-9 at one stage from their overnight score of 277-5.

Rajitha struck twice in the eighth over, including sending back Liton Das for 141 and breaking his 272-run sixth-wicket stand with Mushfiqur, the pair having rescued Bangladesh from a perilous 24-5 on the first morning.

Kusal Mendis, who had been taken to hospital on the opening day under extreme heat, took the catch at second slip as Liton departed after hitting 16 fours and a six in his 246-ball innings.

Rajitha took his fifth wicket three balls later, forcing Mosaddek Hossain to edge behind for a duck in his first Test in more than two years.

Mushfiqur, who started the day on 115, took charge and played some extravagant shots, including reverse and conventional sweeps off Ramesh Mendis for successive boundaries on his way to 150.

It was the fifth time Mushfiqur had reached the 150-run mark in Tests and he has gone on to make three double centuries.

He added 49 runs with Taijul islam for the eighth wicket before Sri Lanka struck again as Fernando bagged his third victim of the innings with Khaled Ahmed soon becoming the fourth without scoring.

Mushfiqur and Ebadot then survived nearly six overs in an extended morning session.