UrduPoint.com

Rajitha Takes 5-64 As Sri Lanka Fight Back In Bangladesh Test

Muhammad Rameez Published May 24, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Rajitha takes 5-64 as Sri Lanka fight back in Bangladesh Test

Pace bowler Kasun Rajitha claimed his maiden five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka hit back to skittle out Bangladesh for 365 in the second Test on Tuesday

Dhaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Pace bowler Kasun Rajitha claimed his maiden five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka hit back to skittle out Bangladesh for 365 in the second Test on Tuesday.

Mushfiqur Rahim was unbeaten on 175 when last man Ebadot Hossain was run out for a duck shortly after lunch on day two at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Ebadot's was the sixth duck of the Bangladesh innings -- the joint highest in Test history.

Rajitha ended with figures of 5-64 while Asitha Fernando took 4-93.

Bangladesh lost four wickets for 53 during the morning session to slip to 349-9 at one stage from their overnight score of 277-5.

Rajitha struck twice in the eighth over, including sending back Liton Das for 141 and breaking his 272-run sixth-wicket stand with Mushfiqur, the pair having rescued Bangladesh from a perilous 24-5 on the first morning.

Kusal Mendis, who had been taken to hospital on the opening day under extreme heat, took the catch at second slip as Liton departed after hitting 16 fours and a six in his 246-ball innings.

Rajitha took his fifth wicket three balls later, forcing Mosaddek Hossain to edge behind for a duck in his first Test in more than two years.

Mushfiqur, who started the day on 115, took charge and played some extravagant shots, including reverse and conventional sweeps off Ramesh Mendis for successive boundaries on his way to 150.

It was the fifth time Mushfiqur had reached the 150-run mark in Tests and he has gone on to make three double centuries.

He added 49 runs with Taijul islam for the eighth wicket before Sri Lanka struck again as Fernando bagged his third victim of the innings with Khaled Ahmed soon becoming the fourth without scoring.

Mushfiqur and Ebadot then survived nearly six overs in an extended morning session.

Related Topics

Bangladesh Sri Lanka Dhaka Man Taijul Islam Kasun Rajitha Asitha Fernando From

Recent Stories

Sana accuses Imran Khan of constable's death in La ..

Sana accuses Imran Khan of constable's death in Lahore

19 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 8,435 new community cases of C ..

New Zealand reports 8,435 new community cases of COVID-19

1 minute ago
 Beijing reports 41 confirmed, 7 asymptomatic local ..

Beijing reports 41 confirmed, 7 asymptomatic local COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

2 minutes ago
 India reports 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 31 more de ..

India reports 1,675 new COVID-19 cases, 31 more deaths

2 minutes ago
 Jubilant fire: 2 injured in faisalabad

Jubilant fire: 2 injured in faisalabad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.