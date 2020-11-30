Rally champ Carlos Sainz to race in Extreme E

Two-time world rally champion Carlos Sainz will drive for a team he will also help manage in next year's Extreme E championship, it was announced Monday

The 58-year-old Spaniard, who won the world rally championship in 1990 and 1992, will be one of the drivers for the Acciona-Sainz team, the other being Spanish motorcyclist Laia Sanz, a 13-time world trial champion who has competed 10 times in the Dakar Rally.

Sainz himself won his third Dakar title in January.

"It's a great opportunity to have something new for me," said Sainz, adding that he would continue with the Dakar.

The inaugural Extreme E season, featuring all-electric SUV off-road cars, will kick off in Saudi Arabia on March 20-21, followed by races in Senegal (May), Greenland (August), Brazil (October) and Argentina (December).