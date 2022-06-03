Rally of Italy standings

Standings in the Rally of Italy in Sardinia, the fifth round of 13 in the world championship series, after the first full day of racing on Friday

Alghero, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Standings in the Rally of Italy in Sardinia, the fifth round of 13 in the world championship series, after the first full day of racing on Friday: 1.

Esapekka Lappi(FIN/Toyota) 1hr 10min 41.9sec, 2. Ott Tanak (EST/Hyundai) at 0.7sec, 3. Pierre-Louis Loubet (FRA/M-Sport Ford) at 15.1sec, 4. Craig Breen (IRL/M-Sport Ford) 15.5, 5.

Dani Sordo (ESP/Hyundai) 16.1, 6.

Adrien Fourmaux (FRA/M-Sport Ford) 30.8, 7. Takamoto Katsuta (JPN-IRL/Toyota) 1:05.5, 8. Kalle Rovanper (FIN/Toyota) 1:13.1, 9. Thierry Neuville (BEL/Hyundai) 2.07.2, 10. Andreas Mikkelsen (NOR/Skoda) 2:20.8 Special stage winners: Neuville (SS1), Evans (SS2), Lappi (SS3, SS7), Sordo (SS4, SS5), Tanak (SS6)Stages 8 and 9 cancelledRetired: Elfyn Evans - Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota)