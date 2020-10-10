UrduPoint.com
Rally Of Sardinia Standings

Sat 10th October 2020

Rallying: Rally of Sardinia standings

Provisional overall standings for the Rally of Sardinia on Saturday after the first ten stages

Alghero, Italy, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Provisional overall standings for the Rally of Sardinia on Saturday after the first ten stages: 1. Dani Sordo/Carlos del Barrio (ESP/Hyundai) 1hr 55min 45.6sec, 2. Thierry Neuville/Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL/Hyundai) at 31.6, 3.

Sebastien Ogier/Julien Ingrassia (FRA/Toyota Yaris) 34.6, 4. Elfyn Evans/Scott Martin (GBR/Toyota Yaris) 54.2, 5. Teemu Suninen/Jarmo Lehtinen (FIN/Ford) 1 min 0.1sec, 6. Ott Tanak/Martin Jarveoja (EST/Hyundai) 2:20.2.

Stage wins Suninen 1 (SS1), Evans 1 (SS3), Sordo 5 (SS2, SS4, SS5, SS6, SS8), Ogier 2 (SS7, SS9), Neuville 1 (SS10).

