Ramadan Futsal Tournament Was Organized For Youth Of Gwadar

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 18, 2022 | 01:31 PM

Ramadan Futsal Tournament was organized for youth of Gwadar

Ramadan Futsal Tournament was organized for youth of Gwadar to attract them towards a healthy activity during Ramadan by 44 SSD in coordination with District Football Association Gwadar

QUETTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Ramadan Futsal Tournament was organized for youth of Gwadar to attract them towards a healthy activity during Ramadan by 44 SSD in coordination with District Football Association Gwadar.

Twenty football clubs participated in the Futsal Tournament.

The closing ceremony was followed by the closing ceremony on 16 April which was attended by Major General Inayat Hussain, GOC 44 SSD, Commander 440 Brigade, DC Gwd, AC Gwd, ASP Gwd, President Gwadar Football Association, renowned social activist Mir Arshad Kalmati, representatives of GDA & GPA and a large number of local population.

Youth of Gwadar raised slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and expressed their gratitude to Pakistan Army for organizing such a colorful and healthy activity. At the end, the GOC 44 SSD interacted with the youth and distributed cash prizes and trophies among the players and officials.

