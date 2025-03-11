Ramadan ration packages distributed to police martyrs' families with private sector support

ABBOTTABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Hazara Police, Nasir Mehmood Satti Tuesday has lauded the role of private organizations in supporting the families of police martyrs, emphasizing that their sacrifices for national peace and security will always be honored. He made these remarks while overseeing the distribution of Ramadan ration packages to the families of police martyrs, an initiative undertaken with the cooperation of Qarshi Industries.

A delegation from Qarshi Industries, including General Manager Admin & Services Muhammad Hafeez, Legal Assistant Waqas Khan Advocate, and Manager Liaison Abbas Ali Khan, met with DIG Hazara and presented the special Ramadan ration packages.

During the meeting, the representatives of Qarshi Industries acknowledged the sacrifices of Hazara Police in maintaining law and order and expressed their appreciation for their services.

They stated that this Ramadan package is a token of gratitude and support for the families of fallen heroes.

DIG Hazara emphasized that the police force remains committed to the welfare of the families of martyrs and welcomed private organizations’ contributions to this noble cause. He noted that Qarshi Industries has consistently honored police martyrs and extended its support to their families, which is highly commendable.

To recognize this contribution, DIG Hazara presented an honorary shield and a certificate of appreciation to GM Admin of Qarshi Industries, Muhammad Hafeez, on behalf of Hazara Police.