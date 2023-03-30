UrduPoint.com

Ramadan Squash Training Camp For Different Age Groups Begins In The City

Muhammad Rameez Published March 30, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Ramadan Squash Training Camp for different age groups begins in the city

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The Annual Ramadan Squash Training Camp got underway for different age groups here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Thursday.

President KP Squash Association Dawood Khan, Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation and former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Secretary Mansoor Zaman, qualified coaches including Munawar Zaman, Muhammad Waseem, players from different age groups, and officials were also present.

Ramadan training camp organized by Provincial Squash Association at Hashim Khan Squash Complex in Peshawar, which includes players from U-8 to U-12 years of age and taught them the techniques in practice. Along with him, the Joint Secretary of the Provincial Squash Association and the referee Manoor Zaman, other squash coaches and officials were there during their training in two sessions in the morning and afternoon.

Squash legend Qamar Zaman while talking to the media men said that like every year, Ramadan squash training camp has been started in which qualified PAF coaches are providing training to the players while they themselves are supervising this training camp and giving lectures to the players and also giving them practical training to master various strokes including modern techniques.

PAF Director sports and other officials are fully supporting the association during the training camp, Qamar Zaman said.

The players are being provided with all the best facilities, he added. Training will be given and they will be prepared for the competitions in future. He said that the training camp has been kept open for different age groups of players, but special focus has been given to the age group 8 years to 12 years. He said the registration is open for all kids. The purpose of this is to groom them according to their present-day need. He said that the KP Squash Association holds such camps in Ramadan and this time a total of 88 kids turned up.

Related Topics

Pakistan Squash Peshawar World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Media All From Best Ramadan

Recent Stories

Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among ..

Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among all stakeholders

57 minutes ago
 ‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Bill ..

‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaig ..

1 hour ago
 MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instruc ..

MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instructions before travelling for Um ..

2 hours ago
 Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

3 hours ago
 Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposit ..

Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposition protests

3 hours ago
 Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bol ..

Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bollywood comment

3 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.