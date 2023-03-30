Ramadan Squash Training Camp for different age groups begins in the city

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The Annual Ramadan Squash Training Camp got underway for different age groups here at PAF Hashim Khan Squash Complex on Thursday.

President KP Squash Association Dawood Khan, Vice President Pakistan Squash Federation and former World Champion Qamar Zaman, Secretary Mansoor Zaman, qualified coaches including Munawar Zaman, Muhammad Waseem, players from different age groups, and officials were also present.

Ramadan training camp organized by Provincial Squash Association at Hashim Khan Squash Complex in Peshawar, which includes players from U-8 to U-12 years of age and taught them the techniques in practice. Along with him, the Joint Secretary of the Provincial Squash Association and the referee Manoor Zaman, other squash coaches and officials were there during their training in two sessions in the morning and afternoon.

Squash legend Qamar Zaman while talking to the media men said that like every year, Ramadan squash training camp has been started in which qualified PAF coaches are providing training to the players while they themselves are supervising this training camp and giving lectures to the players and also giving them practical training to master various strokes including modern techniques.

PAF Director sports and other officials are fully supporting the association during the training camp, Qamar Zaman said.

The players are being provided with all the best facilities, he added. Training will be given and they will be prepared for the competitions in future. He said that the training camp has been kept open for different age groups of players, but special focus has been given to the age group 8 years to 12 years. He said the registration is open for all kids. The purpose of this is to groom them according to their present-day need. He said that the KP Squash Association holds such camps in Ramadan and this time a total of 88 kids turned up.