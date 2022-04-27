Ramadan Table Tennis, TaQ Ball Championship begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Ramadan sports Festival Table Tennis and TaQ Ball Championship-2022, started on Wednesday, here at Qayyum Sports Complex, Peshawar sponsored by Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the three-day Table Tennis Championship, 32 male and family players from Peshawar District and 12 players from Chitral and Peshawar are participating in TaQ Ball.

According to details, Directorate General of Sports and Absar Welfare Foundation jointly launched the Ramadan Table Tennis and TaQ Ball Championship 2022 at Peshawar Sports Complex in which more than 50 players from District Peshawar are participating.

Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jaffer Shah and Absar Welfare Foundation Chairman Rahat Mian graced the occasion and formally inaugurated the two events during Ramadan Sports Festival.

Organizing Secretary and Coach Mian Absar Ali was also present on the occasion.

Competitions in the Championship are being held on a knockout basis. According to the first day's table tennis competitions, Hassan Siddiqui defeated Abdul Ahad, Arbab Mustafa defeated Danish and Abdul Samad defeated Bassim to qualify for the next round.

Mansir Khan while Maneem Siddiqui defeated Usman to reach the next round. Similarly in TaQ Ball competitions Jalaluddin defeated Imtiaz 2-1, Hidayat-ur-Rehman defeated Hammad 2-0, Qasim defeated Maneem 2-1 and Hidayat defeated Akmal Wasif by 2-1 while Armaghan defeated Hassan 2-0 to reach the next round.