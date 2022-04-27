UrduPoint.com

Ramadan Table Tennis, TaQ Ball Championship Begins

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Ramadan Table Tennis, TaQ Ball Championship begins

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Ramadan sports Festival Table Tennis and TaQ Ball Championship-2022, started on Wednesday, here at Qayyum Sports Complex, Peshawar sponsored by Directorate of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In the three-day Table Tennis Championship, 32 male and family players from Peshawar District and 12 players from Chitral and Peshawar are participating in TaQ Ball.

According to details, Directorate General of Sports and Absar Welfare Foundation jointly launched the Ramadan Table Tennis and TaQ Ball Championship 2022 at Peshawar Sports Complex in which more than 50 players from District Peshawar are participating.

Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jaffer Shah and Absar Welfare Foundation Chairman Rahat Mian graced the occasion and formally inaugurated the two events during Ramadan Sports Festival.

Organizing Secretary and Coach Mian Absar Ali was also present on the occasion.

Competitions in the Championship are being held on a knockout basis. According to the first day's table tennis competitions, Hassan Siddiqui defeated Abdul Ahad, Arbab Mustafa defeated Danish and Abdul Samad defeated Bassim to qualify for the next round.

Mansir Khan while Maneem Siddiqui defeated Usman to reach the next round. Similarly in TaQ Ball competitions Jalaluddin defeated Imtiaz 2-1, Hidayat-ur-Rehman defeated Hammad 2-0, Qasim defeated Maneem 2-1 and Hidayat defeated Akmal Wasif by 2-1 while Armaghan defeated Hassan 2-0 to reach the next round.

Related Topics

Tennis Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Male Chitral Family From Coach Ramadan

Recent Stories

PCB, CAs to conduct nationwide women trials in May

PCB, CAs to conduct nationwide women trials in May

4 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Iftar a ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes Iftar and Dinner in honor of Journali ..

7 minutes ago
 PA Speaker issues strict SOPs for tomorrow session

PA Speaker issues strict SOPs for tomorrow session

13 minutes ago
 LCCI felicitates FBR new Chairman

LCCI felicitates FBR new Chairman

31 minutes ago
 Russia, US Exchange Yaroshenko for Ex-Marine Reed ..

Russia, US Exchange Yaroshenko for Ex-Marine Reed After Lengthy Negotiations - M ..

22 minutes ago
 SECP for making high value illiquid assets accessi ..

SECP for making high value illiquid assets accessible to smaller investors

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.