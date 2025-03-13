Ramadan Tenpin Bowling C’ship on Saturday

The Ramadan Tenpin Bowling Championship 2025 under the auspices of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation will be played on March 15 (Saturday), here at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold Mall, F-7 Markaz

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Ramadan Tenpin Bowling Championship 2025 under the auspices of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation will be played on March 15 (Saturday), here at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold Mall, F-7 Markaz.

According to the President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz ur Rehman all arrangements of the championship have been finalized and Muhammad Hussain Chattha has been appointed as Organizing Secretary of Tournament.

Ijaz said only one category, Singles Professional competitions will be held in the mega event and all professional bowlers can take part in the championship.

Prizes will be given to the winning players at the end of the championship in the concluding ceremony.

He further, said that Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTF) have been holding Ramadan Tenpin Bowling Championship during the holy month of Ramadan ul Mubarak every year, regularly.