Ramadan Tenpin Bowling C’ship On Saturday
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 13, 2025 | 10:41 PM
The Ramadan Tenpin Bowling Championship 2025 under the auspices of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation will be played on March 15 (Saturday), here at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold Mall, F-7 Markaz
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Ramadan Tenpin Bowling Championship 2025 under the auspices of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation will be played on March 15 (Saturday), here at the Leisure City Bowling Club, Safa Gold Mall, F-7 Markaz.
According to the President, Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation, Ijaz ur Rehman all arrangements of the championship have been finalized and Muhammad Hussain Chattha has been appointed as Organizing Secretary of Tournament.
Ijaz said only one category, Singles Professional competitions will be held in the mega event and all professional bowlers can take part in the championship.
Prizes will be given to the winning players at the end of the championship in the concluding ceremony.
He further, said that Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTF) have been holding Ramadan Tenpin Bowling Championship during the holy month of Ramadan ul Mubarak every year, regularly.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sweden's Minister for International Development Coopera ..
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Swedish Defence Minister
Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish FM sign MoU on political consultations
UN experts warn of worsening food crisis in Myanmar
Romania to expand clean-energy production with EUR 30 million EIB support
PSMA accuses hoarders of sugar price surge during Ramazan
UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore
Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of eight new judges at Du ..
Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024
Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj. (Rtd) Sajjad Barakwal chairs m ..
More Stories From Sports
-
Karachi Whites and Islamabad to lock horns in National T20 Cup opener2 hours ago
-
Muneeb bags gold medal in Special Olympic World Games2 hours ago
-
Pakistan qualifies for Davis Cup Jr semis2 hours ago
-
German juniors seal hockey series with a 4-1 victory2 hours ago
-
Boxing: "Monster" Inoue to fight Cardenas in Las Vegas in May8 hours ago
-
Tigers ace Naile to lean on big-game experience in Opening Day start27 minutes ago
-
PPF appoints Sohaib Hassan as regional coordinator9 hours ago
-
Sarfaraz appointed as team director of Quetta Gladiators10 hours ago
-
Pakistan team reach ITF Masters 45+ World C'ship semis10 hours ago
-
Ramadan Tenpin Bowling C’ship on Saturday5 minutes ago
-
Arsenal set up Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid after 9-3 aggregate win5 minutes ago
-
Ramazan Football Challenge Cup starts11 hours ago