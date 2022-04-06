Ramadan Tenpin Bowling League from April 9

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :Ramadan Tenpin Bowling League 2022 under the supervision of Pakistan Tenpin Bowling Federation (PTBF) would kick off from April 9 at the Leisure City bowling Club Jinnah Park Rawalpindi.

According to PTBF, the Tenpin Bowling League would be in action on April 9, 16 and 23.

Categories including Master singles, Deaf Male and Deaf female event would be contested in the championship.

The aim of organizing the Ramadan Tenpin Bowling League was to provide a platform to the national players as well as the deaf community to polish their skills in the game.

All games of the event would be played after iftar late night at Leisure City Bowling Club Jinnah Park Rawalpindi.