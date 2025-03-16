Open Menu

Ramazan Floodlight Tournaments In Full-swing

Muhammad Rameez Published March 16, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Ramazan Floodlight Tournaments in full-swing

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Ramadan Floodlights Tournament, organized by the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is underway at Tehmas Khan Stadium, featuring 16 competing football teams.

On the opening day, an exciting match between Regi Football Club and Jamrud Club saw Regi clinch a 1-0 victory.

In the second match of the day, Shaheen Football Club defeated Charsadda Football Club by a single goal margin.

The tournament is being overseen by Organizing Secretary Zahir Shah and Peshawar Football Association's Anwar Khan.

Meanwhile, in the Ramazan Floodlights Cricket Tournament at Hayatabad Sports Complex, the Directorate General of Sports team, led by Director General Sports Abdul Nasir Khan, won its opening match and advanced to the next round.

Similarly, Yousaf Afridi delivered a stellar performance and was named Man of the Match. The cricket tournament is being managed by Organizing Secretaries Imranullah and Abid Afridi.

The Ramazan Floodlights Tournaments are continue to provide thrilling sports action under the lights, bringing together teams and fans in the spirit of sportsmanship and competition.

Recent Stories

Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: ..

Drop in temperatures, rainfall expected tomorrow: NCM

6 minutes ago
 29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours

29 Palestinians martyred in Gaza in 24 hours

21 minutes ago
 World Rowing Federation to organise global events ..

World Rowing Federation to organise global events in UAE

2 hours ago
 UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

UOS, DAVAS Prime form research partnership

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. partici ..

Muslim Council of Elders’ envoys to U.S. participate in community Iftar at Uni ..

3 hours ago
 Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

Iraq seeks to join International Solar Alliance

3 hours ago
SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

SEWA unveils largest 220 kv substation

4 hours ago

Dubai Future Foundation launches 4th edition of ‘Future Opportunities: The Glo ..

5 hours ago

Yusuffali MA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

5 hours ago
 National Media Office stresses importance of adher ..

National Media Office stresses importance of adhering to national values, polici ..

5 hours ago
 29,000 companies operating in trading, services se ..

29,000 companies operating in trading, services sector join Dubai Chamber of Com ..

6 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling m ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host global events tackling market challenges, investment p ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Sports