Ramazan Floodlight Tournaments in full-swing

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2025) Ramadan Floodlights Tournament, organized by the Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is underway at Tehmas Khan Stadium, featuring 16 competing football teams.

On the opening day, an exciting match between Regi Football Club and Jamrud Club saw Regi clinch a 1-0 victory.

In the second match of the day, Shaheen Football Club defeated Charsadda Football Club by a single goal margin.

The tournament is being overseen by Organizing Secretary Zahir Shah and Peshawar Football Association's Anwar Khan.

Meanwhile, in the Ramazan Floodlights Cricket Tournament at Hayatabad Sports Complex, the Directorate General of Sports team, led by Director General Sports Abdul Nasir Khan, won its opening match and advanced to the next round.

Similarly, Yousaf Afridi delivered a stellar performance and was named Man of the Match. The cricket tournament is being managed by Organizing Secretaries Imranullah and Abid Afridi.

The Ramazan Floodlights Tournaments are continue to provide thrilling sports action under the lights, bringing together teams and fans in the spirit of sportsmanship and competition.