Ramazan Football Challenge Cup Starts

Muhammad Rameez Published March 13, 2025 | 12:10 PM

Ramazan Football Challenge Cup starts

KOHAT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Ramazan Football Challenge Cup 2025 (Season 2) has started at the Fort Football Ground, which was inaugurated by Regional Sports Officer Kohat Anwar Kamal Barki.

The event aims to provide better sports opportunities to young players and promote healthy activities during the holy month .

A large number of football fans attended the opening ceremony, where an exciting friendly match was played between two experienced and strong teams of the city, Wapda & Hydro Football Club and Zamindar Football Club Kohat.

Both teams played well, but Zamindar Football Club won by one goal.

